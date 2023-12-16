Siddipet: Missing private school teacher’s body found in Ranganayaka Sagar

The locals have found his body floating in the water body on Saturday morning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

The locals have found his body floating in the water body on Saturday morning

Siddipet: A private school teacher Easari Venu (44), who went missing on December 12, was found dead in the Ranganyaka Sagar tank in the Siddipet district.

Venu, a resident of Teachers’ colony, had been working in Vikas High School for a few years. Venu along with his daughter Aardhya (11) would board a school bus to reach the school every day.

However, Venu got off the bus midway on December 12 without informing anyone. After searching everywhere, his wife Subhasini filed a missing case in the police station in Siddipet on December 13. The locals have found his body floating in the water body on Saturday morning. The body was handed over to his family members after the autopsy.