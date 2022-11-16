Siddipet Police provide free training for Police job aspirants

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Siddipet: Lending a helping hand to those dreaming of a police job, and to get them prepared for the physical fitness tests, the Siddipet Police with the support of Finance Minister T Harish Rao are imparting training to job aspirants by appointing physical trainers. The aspirants are also being served a nutritious breakfast that includes milk, fruits, and eggs, free of cost every day.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha said they had offered free coaching for the preliminary written examination for 1,034 aspirants for 70 days. Out of these, 532 students cleared the preliminary test.

Apart from these, a few other students, who cleared the preliminary test, have also applied for free physical training taking the total number of aspirants to 581, including 206 girls. By appointing reserved police personnel as training officials, the Commissioner is offering free training in Siddipet, Gajwel, and Cheriyal. The girls are being trained exclusively at the Government Boys School, Siddipet.

During a visit to the training session recently, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said many students who attended the free training offered by Siddipet Police had landed jobs by cracking the 2018 recruitment examinations. Taking past experiences into consideration, Rao said the Police were providing much better training this time around. He called upon the aspirants to utilise the opportunity to land a job.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board had issued notification for 109 civil constables, 103 AR Police constables, and 13 fire department personnel in the constable cadre. The SI job aspirants were competing for 43 SI cadre job posts that include 35 civil SIs. While the men have to clear 1600 meters running, the women need to run 800 meters besides clearing the long jump and shotput events, to qualify for the mains. The better performers in each event will get merit marks in physical tests.

An aspirant, Srikanth, pointing out that coaching would otherwise cost Rs.20,000 to Rs.50,000 for both written and mains in private coaching centres, thanked the Police department for providing them free and quality coaching.