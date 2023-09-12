Siddipet road mishap: T Harish Rao urges officials to provide the best treatment

Siddipet: Three engineering students died on the spot while eight other students were seriously injured after the SUV they were traveling in crashed into a lorry parked on the side of the Rajiv Rajadhari at Anantha Sagar village in Chinna Koduru mandal here on Tuesday.

The 11 students of Induru Institute of Technology and Engineering in Siddipet were on their way back after attending a second-semester examination in a private college in Karimnagar. The three who died were Kala Vipin Chandra (19), Nethi Nagaraju (22) and Payyavula Greeshma (18), all residents of Siddipet district. The injured were Budda Sai Kiran, Kota Devachandram, Chitkula Rohit Reddy, J Saikiran, Mutyala Pravalika Reddy, Bejagama Namrata, Karre Raju and K Chaitanya. Among them, Devachandram was driving the SUV when the incident occurred.

The injured students were first rushed to the Government Hospital Siddipet. Later, four of them, whose condition was stated to be critical, were shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Sadanandam, father of Vipin Chandra, said his son was a B-Tech first year student in the college. He had appeared for the second-semester examinations until Monday at Chaitanya Engineering College in Karimnagar traveling by bus. On Tuesday however, his friends came in the car and took him along with them.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who spoke to the families over phone, has asked officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.

The Chinna Koduru Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.