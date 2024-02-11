Siddipet: Son, brother kill man accusing him of black magic

Siddipet Rural Police solved the murder mystery of an unidentified man, whose charred body was found on the outskirts of Raghavapur village in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 08:45 PM

Siddipet Rural Police are producing accused beofre media on Sunday.

Siddipet: Siddipet Rural Police solved the murder mystery of an unidentified man, whose charred body was found on the outskirts of Raghavapur village in Siddipet Rural mandal on Friday.

The victim was identified as Nimma Bhumaiah (56), a native of Namapur in Mustabad Mandal of Rajanna-Siricilla district. Suspecting that Bhumaiah was performing black magic, Bhumaiah’s son Nimma Praveen (26) and Bhumaiah’s brother Nimma Kanakaiah (54) allegedly killed him on Friday by giving him pesticide-laced liquor. When he fell unconscious after consuming the liquor, Praveen and Kanakaiah strangulated him to death with a towel.

Also Read Hyderabad: Techie dies in road accident at Madhapur

Siddipet Rural Inspector M Srinu said Praveen moved to Siddipet along with his family a few years ago. However, Bhumaiah and Praveen went to Namapur on Thursday to see his ailing mother staying at Kanakaiah’s residence. Since Kanakaiah’s family members were falling sick quite frequently, Kanakaiah suspected his brother’s black magic was harming them. When he discussed the same with his nephew Praveen, the duo decided to eliminate Bhumaiah.

On their way back to Siddipet, Kanakaiah joined them. They bought two beers and a quarter bottle of liquor and a pesticide bottle. After mixing the pesticide in the liquor, the duo offered it to Bhumaiah. They set his body on fire after he died.

The accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.