These Vintage Ice Creams are cool!

Around 24 flavours of vintage ice pops are sold at their 15 outlets across South India

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 7 March 23

Vaani Subhadra Devi says all ice pops available at Vintage Ice Creams are chemical and preservatives free and are made of fruit juices, meeting a high standard of hygiene. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Regardless of what you call it — pepsi, ice pops, freezi, or popsicles — this frozen dessert is intrinsic to every desi child’s summer holidays. After a brief pause over the years, city kids are now enjoying them once again, thanks to businesses like Vintage Ice Creams.

Started 50 years ago by Vaani Subhadra Devi’s grandfather in a small village on the banks of West Godavari, the brand today is a known name in Hyderabad’s growing F&B industry. “I was an IT professional. Before me, my sister relocated our family business here. My parents have been our strength, guiding us every step of the way,” says Vaani, who juggles taking orders, overseeing production, and experimenting with new flavors. She says all ice pops available at Vintage Ice Creams are chemical and preservatives free and are made of fruit juices, meeting a high standard of hygiene. “My nephew is a choosy eater. But I observed he would still eat all the natural foods, like fruits and veggies. And that way, we understood that kids tend to eat stuff which is pure,” she says adding that their primary goal when starting the business was to create a product that is healthy for children.

Like every business, Vintage Ice Creams also faced troubles during the pandemic when Vaani lost her mother. “Losing the backbone of our family and the one who constantly encouraged us was difficult. But she always said: ‘if you started it, see it through’ and that is what kept us going.” From seasonal fruit flavors like mango and custard apple to classic flavors like grape, cola, and orange; they have around 24 flavors of ice pops. In addition, handmade ice creams with pure kowa are their other specialties.

Basic ice pop costs around Rs 50 and ice cream around Rs 100. One can order these ice pops through online food delivery apps, or drop by their outlet in Kukatpally. They also have 15 franchise outlets in South India, with plans to expand all over the country soon.