| Six Including Five Minors Booked Under Pocso Act For Harassing Minor Girl

Six, including five minors, booked under POCSO Act for harassing minor girl

Cops registered cases under the POCSO Act, rape and harassment section against six persons including her boyfriend.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 09:56 AM, Tue - 27 June 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Town-I police have registered a case under the POCSO Act against six persons including five minors for harassing a minor girl.

According to police, a Class 10 girl was in love with an Intermediate student from her locality. One year ago, two friends of the boy took intimate photos and videos of the duo and started blackmailing her.

Police said the two fulfilled their sexual desires a number of times by threatening to inform her parents about her love affair. Knowing about this, three other boys too tried to blackmail the girl.

Unable to tolerate the harassment any longer, the girl informed her parents and lodged a complaint with the police on Monday. Cops registered cases under the POCSO Act, rape and harassment section against six persons including her boyfriend.

Out of the six persons, five were intermediate students while the sixth was a polytechnic student.