Smashers Sports Club emerge winners at BASE 5 Tournament

Published Date - 11:16 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Team members of Smashers Sports Club, winners of the baseball championship

Hyderabad: Smashers Sports Club emerged winners of the BASE 5 Tournament held at Marredpally Playground on Tuesday.

Smashers maintained a clean slate recording three wins in as many games beating Marredpally Playground, Hyderabad Chargers and M P Youngmen for the top honours.

MP Youngmen and Marredpally Playground grabbed second and third places in the championship.

Aryan of MP Youngmen clinched ‘best fielder’ award while Varshini of Smashers SC won best ‘base runner’ award. Arush of Hyderabad Chargers was awarded the ‘most discipline player’ award.

Results: Marredpally PlayGround 3 runs (Aryan 1, Sanchiya 1, Nikhil 1) bt Hyderabad Chargers 2 Runs (Adithya 1, Shiny Evelyn 1); Smashers Sports Club 8 runs ( Prathiksha 2, Varshini 2, Jagadish 1, Gladson 1, Shirisha 1, Anshika 1) bt Marredpally Playground 6 runs (Sathvik 2, Yashika 2, Rohit 1, Dinkey 1); M P Youngmen 5 runs (Aryan 2, Sanchiya 2, Nikhil 1) bt Marredpally Playground 4 runs (Sathwik 1, Rohit 1, Dinkey 1, Yashika 1); Smashers Sports Club 7 runs (Varshini 2, Prathika 2, Gladson 2, Jagadish 1) bt Hyderabad Chargers 0; Marredpally Playground 5 runs (Sathvik 2, Yashika 2, Rohit 1) bt Hyderabad Chargers 1 run ( Adithya 1); Smashers Sports Club 8 runs (Gladson 2, Shirisha,Varshini 2, Anshika,Prathiksha 1) bt MP Youngmen 3 runs (Aryan 2, Ankit 1); Final Standings: 1. Smashers Sports Club, 2. M P Ypungmen, 3. Marredpally Playground; Awards: 1. Best Fielder: Aryan (MP Youngmen), 2. Best Base Runner: Varshini (Smashers Sports Club), 3. Most Discipline: Arush (Hyderabad Chargers).