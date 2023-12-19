Social conscience makes teachers give up free travel facility in RTC

The teachers decided not to use the facility of free travel in TSRTC buses and allow the real beneficiaries to benefit from it.

By James Edwin Published Date - 05:27 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Khammam: Even as women across the Telangana are trying to make the most of the free travel facility offered to women under the Maha Lakshmi scheme, a few government teachers in the district have decided to travel by buying a ticket.

The teachers decided not to use the facility of free travel in TSRTC buses and allow the real beneficiaries to benefit from it. The decision was taken at a recent school complex meeting held at Zilla Parishad High School at M Venkatayapalem of Khammam Rural mandal in the district.

There are around 15 schools under the said school complex. Regular meetings are held to discuss academic issues such as academic standards, pedagogical practices, assessment process, project works and others. There are 15 female teachers working at different schools under the complex.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a SGT at Government Primary School, Muthagudem, Gajula Bharathi Srinivas, said the teachers were happy at the introduction of Maha Lakshmi scheme by the Congress government and welcome it.

Explaining the reason why the teachers decided not to make use of the free travel facility, she said they were in government service and financially in a good condition, so they wanted the scheme to benefit the poor, who could save some money with the scheme.

“We took the decision voluntarily believing that it could benefit the RTC. The scheme should help the real beneficiaries like elders, sick who go to hospitals, young students and unemployed. We also want to support auto drivers by travelling in auto-rickshaws,” the teacher said.

Bharathi Srinivas informed that the teachers collectively felt that they wanted to do something for the society and for the RTC by not taking advantage of the scheme. Messages are also being shared on social media encouraging female employees to do the same.

“Our decision, taken out of social conscience, is not just limited while travelling to the school to attend the duties but in our personal life as well. We wish to travel by buying a ticket wherever we go,” Bharathi Srinivas, who is also a poet, added.