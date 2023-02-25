Some trying to create hurdles in completing Gouravelly reservoir: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said such people would eventually prevent the development of the Husnabad area

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing gathering at Agriculture Market Yard in Husnabad on Saturday.

Siddipet: Stating that some people were trying to create hurdles in the completion of Gouravelly Reservoir, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said such people would eventually prevent the development of the Husnabad area.

Participating as the chief guest at the swearing-in ceremony of the Market Yard committee of Husnabad on Saturday, the Minister said the Irrigation department had completed 9.7 km of work on the project so far, with only 300 metres remaining. Yedaboina Rajini and Ramoju Rajitha took oath as Chairperson and Vice-chairperson of Husnabad Market Yard on the occasion.

Saying that the government was giving the best packages for the displaced, Rao said an additional Rs 86.97 crore was granted to fast-track the works.

Assuring to complete the works of Gouravelly reservoir in 45 days, he said the irrigation department would fill the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) water before the onset of monsoon to provide irrigation water to 1.06 lakh acres in Husnabad Constituency.

With the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said the income of farmers had increased manifold in the last nine years.

Earlier, he inaugurated a Primary Health Centre built at a cost of Rs.2 crore at Mirzapur village. He also announced a Mudiraj Community Hall and BT Roads for Mirzapur village.