Sri Thyagaraja Aaradhanotsavam concludes in Hyderabad

On the first day classical music exponent P. Purnachander was felicitated and conferred with title "Sangeeta Vignana Visarada"

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 February 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: Vignana Samithi, a cultural organisation has organised the 177th Sri Thyagaraja Aaradhanotsavam and 47th Annual Music Festival from January 29 to Febuary 4 at Anandnagar Community Hall in Khairatabad in association with HOPE Advertising.

On the first day classical music exponent P. Purnachander was felicitated and conferred with title “Sangeeta Vignana Visarada”. This was followed by group rendition of “Thyagaraja Ghanaraga Panchartna Kritis ” by eminent musicians of Twin Cities. Vocal duet by ‘Malladi Brothers’ Ram Prasad and Ravi Kumar was arranged and the brothers rendered an excellent rendition of Thyagaraja krithis. They were ably supported by R. Dinakar on Violin, Dr. DSR Murthy on Mridangam, and K. Shyam Kumar on Kanjeera.

On the second day “Sri Thyagaraja Tiruvattiyur Pancharatna Kritis” were rendered by Kalaratna D.V. Mohana Krishna and Dr. M. Kamala Ramani. Kruti Vittal presented a vocal concert wherein she presented tyagaraja compositions with support from Dr. Komanduri Krishna on violin, Parupalli Phalgun on mridangam, and S. Hanumantha Rao on ghatam. The next day, Canada-based Kamala Deepti presented a concert of krithis of the Saint composer. She was supported by Pappu Gyandev on violin, Dr. DSR Murthy on mrudangam and on hhatam by Shyam Kumar.

On one of the days, C. S. Anuroop and child prodigy Ganga Sasidharan from Guruvayoor performed a violin duet. On the final day, a vocal duet by “Sarvepalli Sisters ” – Dr. Sreya and Dr. Rajalaxmi from Nellore was presented. They were supported by Siva Teja Mallajyosyula on violin, Krishna Shravan on mridangam. The artists were felicitated by KS Rao, Director of Hope Advertising Pvt Ltd. On the last day evening “Geeta Saaram – Thayagaraja Keertanam” (Reflection of Bhagavat Gita in Thyagaraja compositions), a thematic presentation was given by Dr. Seshulatha Viswanath and Dr. Neeta Chandrasekhar and other supported by VSP Gayatri Sivani on Violin and S. Nageswara Rao on Mridangam.