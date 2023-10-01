Sridhar stuns top seed Neelkanth at Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

Lagadapati Sridhar stunned top seed Neelkanth Damre 8-4 in the 50 singles quarterfinal match at the 14th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:18 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: Lagadapati Sridhar stunned top seed Neelkanth Damre 8-4 in the 50 singles quarterfinal match at the 14th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament at the NVK Tennis Academy in Hyderabad on Sunday.

50 doubles semifinals: Dr Nandyala Narsimha Reddy/Neelkanth Damre bt Sudheer Reddy/ Venkat Reddy 8-6;

50 Singles Quarters: Lagadapati Sridhar bt Neelkanth Damre (1) 8-4; MVLN Raju bt Sudhakar Reddy 8-2; 40 Doubles Quarter: Bose Kiran/Afroze bt Yogesh/ Nagesh 8-5; Sanjay/Waheed bt Rambabu/ Kiran 8-7 (7-4);

40 Singles Semis: Vijendra Giri bt Muralidhar 9-6;

30 Singles Quarters: Vijay Anand bt Chakradhar 8-3; Eshwar bt Gurunath 8-2; Kannan Settu bt Bharani 8-0; 30 doubles semis: Kannan/Vijay Anand bt Eshwar/ Vivek 9-3; Nikhil/ Sriram bt Gurunath/ Manjunath 9-7.