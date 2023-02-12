St Francis College emerge champions of OU Inter-Collegiate tournament

St Francis College defeated Villa Marie College 11-9 to emerge champions of the Osmania University Inter-Collegiate tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: St Francis College defeated Villa Marie College 11-9 to emerge champions of the Osmania University Inter-Collegiate tournament held at the LB Stadium recently.

While Villa Marie College took second place, St Ann’s College stood at third place.

Results: Final: St Francis College bt villa Marie College 11-9;

Semis: St Francis College bt St Ann’s College 8-2;

Leagues: St Francis College bt Bhavan’s College 11-1; St .Francis College bt TSW Mahendra Hills 9-1; Villa Marie College bt St Francis College 10-8.