Student transfers now go online in Telangana

The Technical Education department has launched a new online software application to ease the process of student transfers

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:40 AM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Students of the professional courses including undergraduate engineering seeking transfer from one college to another in Telangana can now apply online from this academic year 2023-24. Doing away with the cumbersome manual process, the Technical Education department has launched a new online software application to ease the process of student transfers.

Students pursuing undergraduate engineering, BPharmacy, Pharm-D, MBA, MCA and BArch courses in the State are eligible to seek transfer provided they are at second, third or fourth year of their course work, according to the notification recently issued by the department. However, the transfer will be effective provided availability of unfilled or vacant seats in the colleges.

Students seeking transfer should present a valid reason such as medical grounds, parents transfer in the case of government employees or closure of institution or course etc.

The transfers in the undergraduate engineering programmes will be in the same branch of engineering in which the student studied in the institution from which the transfer is sought. After the transfer, the institution should ensure that total strength of each branch should not be more than the sanctioned intake of the branch as per the AICTE and affiliating university norms.

A No Objection Certificate (NoC) from both transferor (from institution) and transferee (to institution) is required to seek transfer. The college managements have been instructed to ensure that there is no fee due from students before issuing the NoC.

After transfer approval by the Commissioner of Technical Education, the transferring institution management must return all original certificates along with the transfer certificate of the candidates concerned without any delay.

As per the transfer rules, students admitted under convener quota are eligible for transfer to convener or management quota. But, students who are admitted under the management quota can only get transferred to management quota. Those transferred to management quota will not be eligible for fee reimbursement and scholarships extended by the State government. The registration process is underway at https://osdes.sbtet.telangana.gov.in/studenttransfer/ and the last date for submission of student transfer application is July 31.