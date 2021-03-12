Support pours in for Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from all sides 

Puvvada urges doctors to cast their first preferential vote in favour of the TRS candidate

Khammam: Support is pouring in from all sides to TRS candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC election, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

At a meeting organised here on Thursday the District Private Doctors Association has extended support to the TRS candidate in the election. Similarly, the members of Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU), Padmasali Association, Arya Vysya community leaders also supported him.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who addressed the doctors’ meeting has asked them to cast their first preferential vote to Rajeshwar Reddy to re-elect him with huge majority. He noted that the TRS government has been making efforts for the development of all sections in the society.

Since the formation of Telangana the State has become a role model in the country in terms of development and welfare activities. The opposition parties like BJP and Congress have been making mindless remarks against the government, he said. Ajay Kumar said with help of the doctors the government was able to tackle the Covid-19 crisis effectively. It was the time for the private doctors to extend their support to the government once again by voting for the TRS nominee, he said.

The doctors assured the Minister that the managements of private hospitals and paramedical staff would vote for Rajeshwar Reddy.

