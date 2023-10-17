Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Hyderabad record 8-wicket victory over Jammu and Kashmir

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continued their good run as they crushed Jammu & Kashmir by eight wickets to record their second win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Jaipur, on Tuesday.

Electing to bat first, Jammu and Kashmir posted 159/8 in 20 overs with the help of Shubham Singh Pundir’s 58-run knock. Hyderabad bowlers T Ravi Teja (2/24), CV Milind (2/35) and Ctl Rakshann (2/28) bowled well to restrict the opposition for a modest total.

Chasing the target, Hyderabad openers Tanmay Agarwal (20) and K Rohit Rayudu (38) added 56 runs inside powerplay to lay a good platform. Later, captain Thakur Tilak Varma hit an unbeaten 58 off 43 deliveries (3×4, 3×6) and added an unbeaten 76 for the third wicket with G Rahul Singh (35 not out) to lead his side to victory in 18.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Jammu & Kashmir 159/8 in 20 overs (Shubham Singh Pundir 58; T Ravi Teja 2/24, CV Milind 2/35, Ctl Rakshann 2/28) lost to Hyderabad 160/2 in 18.3 overs (K Rohit Rayudu 38, Tilak Varma 58no, Rahul Singh G 35 no).