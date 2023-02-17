| T Hub Hal To Support Startups In Aerospace And Defence

T-Hub, HAL to support startups in aerospace and defence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Startup ecosytem enabler T-Hub announced a partnership with aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to support startups in the aerospace and defence composite market.

HAL will assist startups in building proof of concepts (PoC). T-Hub will provide access to niche technological areas, mentorship, training, and support services to help startups succeed.

“By leveraging HAL’s expertise and T-Hub’s resources, startups can gain support and guidance to bring their ideas to market. We are hopeful our partnership will foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India’s aerospace sector, driving growth and creating new opportunities,” said M Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-HUB.

“We anticipating that this partnership will help the country and HAL in particular to achieve self-reliance in cutting edge defence technologies,” said Dr D K Sunil, Director (Engineering, R&D), HAL.

HAL has instituted a funding mechanism wherein 2% of the operating profit after tax is earmarked for startup engagement. HAL is focusing on research and development, indigenisation, and startup corpus, a release said.