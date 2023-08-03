Take deworming pills without giving a miss: Mancherial Collector advises children

Collector Badavath Santosh formally launched a national deworming drive in Mancherial on Thursday

Collector Badavath Santosh launches a national deworming drive in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial/Adilabad: Collector Badavath Santosh advised people below 18 years to take deworming pills without giving a miss. He formally launched a national deworming drive in Mancherial on Thursday.

Santosh said that the children would be administered Albendazole tablet to kill worms commonly which commonly affect people below 18 years under the drive. He told parents to have the drug. He informed that 1.94 lakh children in 2,090 educational institutions were identified to administer the tablets in the district.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr GC Subbarayudu and many other officials were present.

Meanwhile, Adilabad Collector PS Rahul Raj, taking part in a similar event, said that 1.19 lakh children were identified in the district to give the drug. He stated that the drive would be held from August 3 to 10. He urged the public to become partners in the programme and to make it a success. He added that the drug would keep many diseases anemia, malnutrition, mental and physical disorders at bay.

DMHO Dr Narender Rathod, District Welfare officer Milka, ADMHO Dr Sadhana, Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer Niharika were among many who attended the programme.

