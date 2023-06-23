Talasani inaugurates newly-constructed bridge at Kalasiguda

Talasani said with the initiative of KTR, several projects were taken up to solve the inundation problems in the city under the SNDP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:37 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: A newly constructed bridge at Kalasiguda, Minister Road, was inaugurated by the Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Talasani said with the initiative of MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao, several projects were taken up to solve the inundation problems in the city under the SNDP.

Earlier residents of Sindhi Colony, Rasoolpura, Minister Road and parts of Cantonment area faced issues of inundation during monsoon season. After remodeling of the bridge on Picket Nala at Ministers Road crossing and improvement of Kalasiguda Nala at various places under SNDP, this perennial problem of inundation was solved.

The works were taken up after most of the colonies in Begumpet area were inundated during 2020 monsoon due to bottleneck at bridge on Picket Nala at Ministers Road Crossing.

The bridge was in dilapidated condition and narrow forming a bottleneck which caused inundation of upstream areas as there is no free flow. Following administrative sanction for Rs.20 crore, the project was taken up to remove bottleneck on Picket Nala on Ministers Road to provide relief to flood prone areas of Secunderabad Cantonment Board and Sindhi colony, Srinivas Yadav added.

Picket Nala:

* Starting point: Hakimpet Airforce station and East Marredpally

* Disposal point – Hussain Sagar lake.

• Total catchment area: 4950 Ha with a discharge capacity of 142.46 cum/sec.

• Previous carrying capacity of bridge – 66.5 cum/sec.

• Carrying capacity of bridge after construction – 149.3 cum/sec.

• Areas benefited: Around 100 colonies of Secunderabad Cantonment Board, BHEL Colony, ICRISAT colony, Soujanya Colony and parts of Bowenpally.

• No of households getting relief: Around 2.67 lakh households along the nala alignment.