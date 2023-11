| Team Kun Crush Walker Town Cc By 182 Runs In Hca C Division One Day League

Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: Mohd Samad scored 184 while Rajveer scored 123 as Team Kun crushed Walker Town CC by 182 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Brief Scores:

Shanti XI CC 194/6 in 42 overs (Nandhakishore 51, Prince 77) bt Victory CC 82 in 21.3 overs (Parth Sharma 4/7); Team Kun CC 364/4 in 45 overs (Mohd Samad 184, Rajveer 123) bt Walker Town CC 182 in 40 overs (Vivvan Ssatwalekar 3/3); Red Hills CC 288/8 in 45 overs (Parshuram 60, Nar Bahadur D 89; N Lokesh 3/30) bt Time CC 70 in 24.2 overs (P Arun 3/14, Parshuram 3/14).