Telangana: BC Study Circles to provide free long-term coaching for Civil Services exam

BC Study Circles is providing free long-term coaching for Civil Services including preliminary test and main exam, 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BC Employability, Skill Development and Training Centre popularly known as the BC Study Circles is providing free long-term coaching for Civil Services including preliminary test and main exam, 2024.

A total of 100 meritorious students will be selected via an online screening test, which will be conducted on July 16. Another 50 candidates below the age of 31 years and earlier cleared preliminary test will be directly admitted to the coaching programme.

Such candidates should submit the application form along with relevant documents at BC Study Circle, OU Centre, Hyderabad. The coaching will be conducted from July 31 to April 30, 2024 at BC Study Circle, OU Centre.

Selected candidates will receive Rs.5,000 per month for boarding and transportation. In addition, books worth Rs.5,000 will be provided as study material besides the library facility.

Eligible candidates can apply online on the website https://tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in/ or offline at BC Study Circle, OU Centre, up to July 9. For more details, call 040-27077929, 7780359322.