Telangana Elections 2023: BJP ignores seniors in erstwhile Karimnagar

BJP list for nine out of the 13 constituencies in the erstwhile Karimnagar district had three aspirants who recently joined the party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Karimnagar: The BJP list on Sunday for nine out of the 13 constituencies in the erstwhile Karimnagar district had three aspirants who recently joined the party. Three others were from other places, thus denying a chance for local and senior leaders who were working for the party for long.

Former MLA Arepalli Mohan, who joined the BJP a few days ago, was given the Manakondur ticket by ignoring senior leader Gaddam Nagaraju. Elected as a legislator from Manakondur constituency on a Congress ticket in 2009, Mohan lost to BRS candidate Rasamai Balkishan in 2014 and 2018. He then joined the BRS a few years ago but recently resigned and joined the BJP.

Similar is the case of Palakurthi ZPTC Kandula Sandhya Rani, who got the Ramagundam ticket. A dissident leader from BRS, Sandhya Rani joined BJP on October 18 after getting a clear assurance from the party leadership on a ticket. Sandhya Rani was given a ticket by ignoring senior party leader Balmuri Vanitha.

Former Jagtial municipal chairperson Dr Boga Sravani was given the Jagtial ticket ignoring senior leader Mudiganti Ravinder Reddy. Sravani, who was elected as a councilor on a BRS ticket, was made chairperson but resigned from the BRS to contest as an MLA and joined the BJP a few months ago.

The Korutla ticket was given to Arvind Dharmapuri ignoring local leader Surabhi Naveen Kumar. Naveen Kumar had in fact already started his campaign. Korutla being given to Arvind has baffled local leaders, who feel that he could have been given Nizamabad Urban or Rural, Bodhan, Armoor or Balkonda.

In Sircilla, a non-local, Rani Rudrama Reddy, was given the ticket ignoring Lagisetti Srinivas and Adepu Ravinder.

