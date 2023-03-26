Telangana: First Dalit Bandhu rice mill to open in Sircilla on Monday

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is slated to inaugurate the rice mill named ‘Vijayalaxmi Industries’ on Monday

Rice mill established under dalit bandhu scheme in Dumala of Yellareddypet mandal.

Rajanna-Sircilla: There is no doubt that the lives of dalits have changed with the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Dalits, who used to work as labourers, have now become entrepreneurs and are continuing to take the development forward.

Going a step ahead, three members of the community thought a bit differently, and have established the first of its kind rice mill under Dalit Bandhu. Though earthmovers, harvesters, tippers and other big vehicles were purchased by beneficiaries by forming groups, this is the first time beneficiaries are coming together to set up a rice mill since the launch of the scheme in August 2021.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is slated to inaugurate the rice mill named ‘Vijayalaxmi Industries’ on Monday. Three beneficiaries Sudamalla Rajeshwari, Sudamalla Vijay Kumar from Padira of Yellareddypet mandal and Dappula Lingaiah of Rangampet of Veernapalli mandal formed a group and decided to establish the rice mill.

While Rajeshwari’s husband Surender and Lingaiah both owned lorries, Vijay Kumar is a Gulf returnee. As part of their plan, they purchased three acres of land by spending Rs 30 lakh on the outskirts of Dumala of Yellareddypet mandal. Besides the Rs 30 lakh sanctioned under Dalit Bandhu (Rs 10 lakh each), they took a bank loan well to establish the raw rice mill.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Surender said they had decided to establish the rice mill to improve their own financial status and also to provide employment to 10 others by utilizing the opportunity being provided by the State government.

Minister KT Rama Rao, tweeting about the success story of the trio, said T-PRIDE, the Telangana – Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs, was living up to its name, and thanked the Chief Minister for his vision in launching the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

A heartening success story of #DalitBandhu scheme from Rajanna Siricilla district Padira Village 😊 Three beneficiaries Rajeshwari, Vijay Kumar & Lingaiah have come together; pooled their money of ₹30 lakhs, raised a bank loan. Availed Govt industrial subsidies