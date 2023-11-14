Telangana: Gangula cautions people against voting for Congress in Karimnagar

Voting for these Congress and BJP would mean supporting the rulers in Delhi, said Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar addressing the gathering while participating in election campaign in Malkapur of Kothapalli mandal on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar cautioned the people about voting for the Congress candidate in Karimnagar, who he said, had purchased the party ticket and had 32 cases registered against him.

As for BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Minister said Sanjay had disappeared after winning as an MP. Advising the people not to waste their votes by exercising them for the Congress and BJP, Kamalakar said voting for these two parties would mean supporting the rulers in Delhi. The Minister campaigned in Malkapur of Kothapalli mandal on Tuesday.