Telangana government giving top priority for welfare of disabled persons: Gangula Kamalakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar addressing the gathering while participating in Divyangula Atmiya Sammelam held in Padmanayaka kalyana mandapam in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Telangana government was giving top priority for the welfare of disabled persons.

Minister participated in Divyangula Atmiya Sammelam held in Padmanayaka kalyana mandapam here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that in order to honor and provide an opportunity to lead a dignified life, the state government was providing a Rs 4,016 pension to disabled persons.

The amount would be enhanced to Rs 6,016 if BRS party was voted to power in the next elections, he informed. Informing that there were 6,433 disabled persons in Karimnagar constituency, he said that all of them were being provided Rs 4,016 pension every month.

The income of the state has been enhanced after the formation of separate Telangana. In order to distribute the enhanced income among the public, various welfare schemes have been introduced to protect the interests of all sections of the society.

Terming Congress and BJP as Delhi parties, Kamalakar informed that all the schemes would be abolished if those parties were voted to power. Re-elect the BRS and make Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister if the people wanted to continue welfare schemes, he appealed.

BRS was Telangana peoples’ party, he said and appealed to the people not to place the state in the hands of Delhi and Andhra leaders by electing those parties.

Stating that there was no scope for BJP to come to power in the state, he observed that except dividing the people in the name of religion, BJP would do nothing. Congress was trying to deceive the people of the state by making wrong promises on the lines of Karnataka, he said.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, district libraries chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud and others were present.