Telangana Govt bans strikes in NIMS

Exercising powers conferred under Telangana Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1971, the orders prohibiting strikes at NIMS were issued by Secretary, Health, Telangana, SAM Rizvi on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:40 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday has prohibited strikes at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Punjagutta for the next six months.

The order (GO Rt No 763) dated December 20, 2022 has declared the healthcare services under NIMS as Essential Services of the Telangana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1971.

“In public interest it is necessary and expedient to prohibit strikes at NIMS. Therefore, in exercise of powered conferred under ESMA, government hereby prohibits strikes in NIMS for a period of six months,” the order said.