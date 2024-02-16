Telangana govt extends support to farmers stir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 06:42 PM

Farmers assist an injured demonstrator (C) as farmers try to march towards New Delhi during a protest to demand minimum crop prices, near the Haryana-Punjab state border at Shambhu in Patiala district on February 16, 2024 (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday announced its support to farmers from northern States, including Punjab and Haryana, seeking guaranteed minimum prices for crops raised by them and opposing the contentious agriculture laws of the Modi government.

Condemning the treatment meted out to thousands of farmers staging protests by camping outside Delhi, Excise and Prohibition Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said farmers in the country were deprived of the minimum support price and it forced them to renew their fight against the Modi government.

The farmers were not asking for any funds from the Centre. The injustice meted out to them could be undone with a fresh review of the export and import policies. He pointed out that the farmers in Achampet also organised similar protests recently failing to get remunerative prices for their groundnut crop.

Attributing the sense of deprival that gripped the farming community to the policies of the Modi government, he said the Congress would appeal to all other political parties to join the farmers protests. He said the Congress would extend its support to the Bharat bandh being organised on the issue.

Earlier, CPI member Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao introduced a resolution in the House after making a special mention about the farmers protests in the assembly during zero hour. He appealed to all political parties to support the farmers on the issue.