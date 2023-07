Telangana govt sanctions new Government Junior College at Bibipet mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:49 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday has accorded sanction to start a new Government Junior College at Bibipet mandal, Kamareddy district from the academic year 2023-24.

A Government Order (GO Rt No 156) to this effect was released on Friday, July 28, 2023. The Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Telangana, shall take further action in the matter, the GO said.

