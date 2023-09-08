Telangana: Govt to streamline sand supply

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: To ensure supply of sand at reasonable prices to people seeking to construct their homes in Telangana, the State government has decided to strengthen the existing system and streamline sand distribution without any obstacles. Through effective and transparent sale of sand and other minerals, the Mines and Geology department contributed a substantial revenue of Rs 5,444 crore to the State exchequer in the last seven years.

Mines and Geology Minister P Mahender Reddy who chaired a review meeting with senior officials concerned at his chambers in Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said robust measures were being implemented through the online system for transparent auction and sale of sand in the State. He said the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) has won numerous accolades at the national level, for its efficient management of 101 sand reaches across the State. These reaches were constantly under vigil, using 400 closed circuit cameras to prevent illicit activities.

Mahender Reddy instructed officials to expedite approvals for sand-related activities in patta lands by pursuing the issues with all District Collectors. He commended the Mines and Geology department for its exceptional progress and assured to take up the proposals with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for filling 127 vacant posts in the department. He also reiterated efforts to leverage technology and bolster effective functioning of the department.

Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, Director of Mines Katyayani, TSMDC Managing Director G Malsur, and other senior officials, participated in the meeting.