Learnt a lot in the last four years in Telangana, says Governor

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has a strong political presence and extensive experience, Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana government was implementing many welfare and development programmes, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said she learnt a lot from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raos’ administration in the last four years.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has a strong political presence and extensive experience, she said. “In the last four years in Telangana, I observed a lot about administration and it has been a good learning experience, Tamilisai Soundararajan said while speaking to media persons at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The Governor who completed four years in Telangana and released a coffee table book. Regarding the TSRTC merger Bill with the State government, the Governor said she had received the TSRTC Bill on Thursday after it underwent a review by the Law Department.

“I had a few doubts and wanted to get them clarified from the Law Department. In fact, I had spoken with different groups of TSRTC employees” said Tamilisai Soundararajan adding that there was a reason behind delaying the Bills sent by the State Government. On the delay in finalizing the MLC candidate nominees D Shravan and K Satyanarayana under Governor’s quota, she said was still evaluating the nominees.

“The nominations have to fill in some categories, including sports, culture and social service. It is not a political nomination and it is being done under Governor’s quota. I am assessing these nominations and will act accordingly” Tamilisai Soundararajan said. Over the State and Central government’s rift, the Governor said there has to cordial relationship between the State and Central government. Irrespective of State or Central government schemes, people should get benefited, she added.