Telangana Haj Committee Chairman urged people to vote for BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had initiated and implemented several welfare schemes for the minorities in the State in the last nine years, he said.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohd Saleem urged the people to support and vote for the BRS in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had initiated and implemented several welfare schemes for the minorities in the State in the last nine years, he said citing the educational institutions started and managed by the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) as the best example.

“Thousands of children from downtrodden families are studying in TMREIS institutions. For higher studies in foreign countries there is a financial assistance scheme for minorities. Unemployed youth are provided with loans and other benefits to earn their livelihood,” said Mohd Saleem.

He said the government is allocating a substantial budget for the minorities and will continue to work for the welfare of the minorities. “Don’t get carried away by the false promises and assurances of other political parties. Have trust in BRS, we are for the people and for their welfare,” said Saleem.

The infrastructure developed in the city acknowledges the vision of the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister, KT Rama Rao in developing the city on par with any international city, he added.

