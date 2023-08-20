| Telangana Hunter Dies After Getting Stuck Between Rocks In Medak Forest

09:33 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Medak: A man, who went into the forest for hunting monitor lizards and wild boars, was caught between rocks and died on a hillock near Minpuru in Papannapet Mandal.

The incident came to light on Sunday three days after he went missing. Shepherds, who were grazing their sheep in the forest, found the decomposed body of the man on Sunday evening.

The victim was Allam Rajaiah (38), a resident of Papannapet. Rajaiah left his home on August 17, but could not be traced until Sunday evening.

A case was registered and the body was shifted to the Area Hospital Medak for postmortem.

