Telangana: Liquor vehicle overturned in Jagtial

While about Rs 2 lakh worth Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was damaged in the accident, the vehicle driver and another person sustained injuries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 10:34 PM

Jagtial: A liquor laden vehicle overturned near VRK engineering college on the outskirts of Mallial on Wednesday. While about Rs 2 lakh worth Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was damaged in the accident, the vehicle driver and another person sustained injuries.

The incident occurred while the liquor was being transported to liquor shops in Korutla from Karimnagar IMFL depot in three vehicles. One of the vehicles met with an accident and overturned near Rajaram while trying to avoid a collision with another oncoming vehicle. According to preliminary estimations, about Rs 2 lakh worth liquor was damaged as against Rs 50 lakh worth material being transported in the vehicle.

Vehicular traffic on Karimnagar-Jagtial main road came to stand still for some time as vehicle as well as liquor bottles fell all over the road. Meanwhile, some of the passersby were seen taking liquor bottles from the accident site. Police rushed the spot and cleared the traffic. Vehicle driver and other injured person were shifted to Jagtial hospital for treatment.