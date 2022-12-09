Telangana moves into full winter mode; Dongli records 5.9 degree Celsius

Nyalkal in Sangareddy registered 6.6 degree Celsius, while Pochera and Bela in Adilabad recorded 7 degree Celsius and 7.3 degree Celsius respectively.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:21 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad/Adilabad: The winter chill intensified across the State, with several districts recording night temperatures below 10 degree Celsius. Dongli in Kamareddy recorded the lowest temperature in the State in the last 24 hours, at 5.9 degree Celsius, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s readings released on Friday.

Nyalkal in Sangareddy registered 6.6 degree Celsius, while Pochera and Bela in Adilabad recorded 7 degree Celsius and 7.3 degree Celsius respectively. Across the State, districts that recorded night temperatures below 10 degree Celsius included Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Medak, Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad.

Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district registered a sharp dip in minimum temperatures, forcing people to remain indoors, especially in the night and early morning hours. Pochera village in Boath mandal recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius. Bela and Bazarhathnoor mandal had a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees C and 7.4 degrees C respectively. Talamadugu, Jainaith, Adilabad Rural, Neradigonda, Tamsi, Utnoor, Adilabad Urban, Bheempur and Gadiguda mandals saw minimum temperatures between 7.8 degrees C and 12 degrees C.

Bhainsa in Nirmal district registered a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees C, while Kuntala manda witnessed the minimum temperature of 8 degrees C. Pembi, Laxmanachanda, Khanapur, Narsapur (G), Mamada, Kubeer, and Kaddam Peddur mandals saw temperatures between 8.4 degrees C and 11 degrees.

According to the TSDPS forecast for the State, the minimum temperatures were expected to be in the range of 14 degree Celsius to 16 degree Celsius over northern districts of the State and between 16 degree Celsius to 19 degree Celsius over the South and Central Districts of the State. The day temperatures were likely to be in the range of 31 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius.