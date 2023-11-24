Telangana: Mystery cash stash uncovered in car engine triggers police investigation

As the engine emitted smoke, the driver reportedly fled the scene by stuffing currency bundles in a bag

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Representational Image

Warangal: In a startling turn of events near Vaagdevi Engineering College at Bollikunta on the outskirts of the city on Friday, a routine car engine smoke incident led to an astonishing revelation.

As the engine emitted smoke, the driver reportedly fled the scene by stuffing currency bundles in a bag. Alert locals rushed to douse the flames and stumbled upon an unexpected find – a few bundles of cash concealed within the car’s engine compartment.

Also Read Telangana Polls 2023: Tight security for storage of EVMs

Approximately Rs 30 to 50 lakh in cash was reportedly tucked away within the engine, purportedly to avoid police scrutiny during transit, particularly amidst the ongoing Assembly elections. The fire has damaged a portion of the cash.

Preliminary investigations by the police authorities hint at the money being concealed to evade routine police inspections.

However, the plan backfired when the heat from the engine ignited the cash, forcing the driver to flee, leaving behind a trail of burning money. Efforts are underway to trace the origin, intended destination, and potential affiliations of the funds, raising suspicions of a link to the political landscape due to the ongoing elections. It is estimated to be within the Rs 30 to 50 lakh range in the car when the incident happened.

Warangal East Zone DCP Ravinder personally visited the spot and directed the concerned police to conduct a detailed probe.