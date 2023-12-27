Telangana: Police constable Munige Sunil, his colleagues receive laurels for donating blood

Serving as a Central Complaint Cell (CCC) Police Constable at the Warangal Police Commissionerate headquarters in Hanamkonda, Sunil marked his 22nd blood donation on December 23.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hanamkonda: A 2009 batch police constable, Munige Sunil, hailing from Topanapally village in Nekkonda Mandal, has been receiving accolades for his penchant to donate blood to those in need. Serving as a Central Complaint Cell (CCC) Police Constable at the Warangal Police Commissionerate headquarters in Hanamkonda, Sunil marked his 22nd blood donation on December 23.

He began donating blood when there was an urgent requirement for ‘A’ positive blood at a private hospital in Hanamkonda for a patient named Veeraiah. Prompted by fellow Warangal constable Kanne Raju aka ‘Swimmer Raju,’ Sunil came forward to donate blood at the Suraksha Voluntary Blood Bank.

In recognition of Sunil’s commitment, his friends from the 2009 batch, including Kanne Raju, and senior police officials felicitated him on the occasion.

Sharing his feelings, he said “I have been regularly donating blood for over a decade. Bringing assistance to an individual is profoundly satisfying, knowing it not only saves one’s life but also extends support to the entire family of the breadwinners in many cases.”

Moreover, the Yuva Netaji Foundation in Warangal led by Kanne Raju of which Sunil is a member, has been conducting blood donation camps for years, exemplified by a recent mega camp on December 16, where they contributed 50 units of blood for Thalassemia-afflicted children. Collaborating with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in Hanamkonda, they have also been organizing the “Annadanam” (free meals) programme for several years now.

Dr P Vijay Chandra Reddy, Chairman of IRCS, Hanamkonda, commended the Yuva Netaji Foundation for its selfless service, particularly highlighting Kanne Raju’s efforts in inspiring numerous people to donate blood and support those in need. They have been running a Facebook page to assist the needy.