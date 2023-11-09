Telangana Polls 2023: Mancherial sees 27 nominations

Twenty seven sets of nominations were filed from three Assembly constituencies of Mancherial district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Mancherial: Twenty seven sets of nominations were filed from three Assembly constituencies of the district on Thursday.

Eight nominations were submitted by nominees of various parties from Mancherial and Chennur segments each. Nominees who filed nominations from Mancherial included N Diwakar Rao of BRS, V Raghunath Rao from BJP, K Premsagar Rao belonging to the Congress, Independents Mohammad Kaleem, Ade Manga, T Venkateshwarlu and Edunuri Ramesh.

The nominees who dropped nominations from Chennur were Balka Suman fielded by the BRS, Dr G Vivek of the Congress, Durgam Ashok (BJP), Mothe Rajalingu (Socialist Party of India), Independents Yesaiah Jadi, Nandipati Raju from Dharma Samaj Party.

Meanwhile, Durgam Chinnaiah of the BRS, G Vinod from the Congress, Dr A Sridevi belonging to the BJP, Durge Eshwar (Independent), A Rajeshwar (BJP), Perugu Ravinder (Independent), Srinivas Ramtenki (Republican Party of India), Narsaiah Jadi from BSP and Gogarla Shankar on behalf of the CPI (ML) filed nominations from Bellampalli segment (SC).