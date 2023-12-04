Telangana Polls 2023: Three former journalists lose in Medak

While BRS MLA from Andole Chanti Kranthi Kiran lost to Congress veteran Damodara Raja Narasimha, BJP MLA from Dubbak M Raghunandan Rao lost to BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Sangareddy: Three former journalists, who were in the fray in the erstwhile Medak district, lost the elections. Two of these three were sitting MLAs from two different parties. While BRS MLA from Andole Chanti Kranthi Kiran lost to Congress veteran Damodara Raja Narasimha, BJP MLA from Dubbak M Raghunandan Rao lost to BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

Kranthi Kiran and Raghunandan came second in their respective constituencies. BJP had fielded Janawade Sangappa from Narayankhed constituency, where he came third and lost his deposit too. All three were residents of the Medak district and started their journalism careers from different mandals of the district.

