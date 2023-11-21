Telangana Polls 2023: Vote from home exercised in Hyderabad

Election authorities have deputed multiple teams across Hyderabad to make home visits for those who have opted to cast their votes through postal ballots by submitting Form 12D

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:09 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: Taking postal ballots to the doorstep of those who cannot make it to the polling stations, election staff in Hyderabad facilitated them in exercising their franchise. In a first, a total of 857 electors will vote from home in the district.

To ensure that every last citizen exercises their right to vote, election authorities have deputed multiple teams across the city to make home visits for those who have opted to cast their votes through postal ballots by submitting Form 12D. This option is made available to senior citizens over the age of 80 years, persons with disabilities, and Covid-19 patients.

A team of two polling officials, a videographer, and police visited the electors’ house along with the ballot box and voting compartment, maintaining complete secrecy of the vote. The route map is shared with the representatives of the political parties who can accompany the officials. The entire process is recorded and sent to the Returning Officer (RO) of that constituency. According to a GHMC official, around 25 persons from the Secunderabad constituency had casted their votes on Monday.

Meanwhile, special facilitation centers have also been arranged in all 15 constituencies on Tuesday for police and election officials engaged in poll duties.

These centers were set up at Shaikpet Tahsildar Office for Jubilee Hills constituency, Golconda Tahsildar Office for Karwan, Moghalpura Sports Complex for Charminar, AV College for Musheerabad and Bahadurpura Tahsildar Office for Bahadurpura constituency among others.