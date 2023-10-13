| Telangana Python Spotted In School At Sathupalli Caught And Released In Forest

Telangana: Python spotted in school at Sathupalli, caught and released in forest

10-feet python created a commotion on the premises of Jyothi Nilayam School on the outskirts of Sathupalli town of Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:09 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

A retired forest officer, Mohammed caught a python at a school at Sathupalli in Khammam district and released it in Kishtaram forest area

Khammam: A 10-feet python created a commotion on the premises of Jyothi Nilayam School on the outskirts of Sathupalli town of Khammam district.

The workers at the school panicked on spotting the reptile while they were cleaning the school premises and informed the school authorities. The authorities informed the local forest officials.

A retired forest officer, Mohammed reached the school, caught the python and released it in the forest area near Kishtaram. The incident occurred on Thursday evening after the school hours.