Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau nabs three people and seizes drugs

TSNAB along with the Gudimalkapur police arrested a businessman cum film financer and seized 2.8 grams of cocaine, 6 LSD blots, ecstasy pills - 25, two packets of ganja, cash Rs 72,000, two cars and five mobile phones.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:34 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with the Gudimalkapur police arrested three persons including a businessman cum film financer and seized drugs from them on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are K Venkataratna Reddy (47) film financer, B Balaji (34) businessman and former Navy officer and D Murali (42) railway employee. The police seized 2.8 grams of cocaine, 6 LSD blots, ecstasy pills – 25, two packets of ganja, cash Rs 72,000, two cars and five mobile phones.

According to police, Balaji was regularly organizing drug parties in the city and is close to several businessmen and film artists. He was regularly purchasing the drug from four persons including three Nigerians who stay in Bengaluru and Vishakapatnam in A.P.

During one such party he came in contact with Venkataratna, who financed movies including Kick, Lovely, Damarukam, Surya etc.

“Venkataratna was financing the drug business of Balaji who purchased the drugs and sold it to customers and earned profits,” said TSNAB, Superintendent of Police, D Sunitha Reddy.

On Wednesday the police on information caught Balaji at Gudimalkapur and based on information provided by him raided an apartment at Madhapur and seized the remaining drugs. Venkataratna and Murali along with two women were present in the flat in apartment. Venkataratna had called in the two women promising roles in movies.

Four persons who supplied the drugs to Balaji and 18 consumers are absconding. Balaji was previously involved in similar cases and was under surveillance of the TSNAB. A case is registered at Gudimalkapur police station.