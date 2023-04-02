Telangana: Theatre owners object to screening of ‘Balagam’ in villages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Karimnagar: Movie theatre owners have come out against the screening of Telugu movie ‘Balagam‘ in villages. They objected to the trend saying that people were not visiting theatres to watch the movie since it was being screened in their villages.

Going a step ahead, G Rajender, the manager of Durga Raja Kala Mandir theatre in Jagtial on Sunday lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police Bhaskar, stating that the movie was also released on OTT platforms and the people could watch it there as well.

However, some sarpanches were screening the movie in villages with the help of OTT platforms by arranging LED screens and collecting money from villagers.

As a result, the people, who did not have OTT connections, were not visiting cinema theatres to watch the movie, he said, requesting SP to instruct sarpanches not to screen the movie in villages.