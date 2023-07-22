Telangana: Two tractor drivers die in separate incidents at erstwhile Medak

22 July 23

Representational Image

Medak: Two tractor drivers died in separate incidents in the erstwhile Medak district while tilling their lands on Saturday.

In the first incident, Naresh (38) was tilling the land to prepare it for paddy transplantation while his younger brother Ramesh (35) was working in the field. Ramesh suddenly suffered seizures and collapsed in the field. To rescue his brother, Naresh jumped off the tractor without stopping it. The tractor ran over both of them. While Ramesh died on the spot, Naresh has sustained serious injuries.

In another incident. a farmer died when he came under the cage wheels of the tractor at Basvapur village in Pulkal Mandal of Sangareddy district. The victim, Chintha Prabhakar (35), was tilling his land with a tractor when he slipped off the tractor and came under the wheels of the same tractor. He died on the spot.