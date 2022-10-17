Telangana woman farmer wins award in national conference

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Suguna receives an award from National Academy of Agriculture Research Management (NARM) Director Srinivas Rao and founder of Siri Foundation Edunuri in Hyderabad on Monday.

Mancherial: Nandurka Suguna, a woman farmer from Nagasamudram village in Dandepalli mandal has won an award for cultivating various crops using organic fertilizers and pesticides at a national conference held in connection with World Food Day in Hyderabad on Monday.

The conference was organized by Siri Foundation, a voluntary organization on the premises of National Rice Research Institute in Hyderabad.

Suguna was chosen for the award for adopting eco-friendly ways to grow various crops. She received it from National Academy of Agriculture Research Management (NARM) Director Srinivas Rao and founder of Siri Foundation Edunuri. About 250 agriculture scientists and 50 experts belonging to several parts of the country took part in the two-day long event.