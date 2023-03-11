Telangana Women’s Commission to issue notices to Bandi, asks DGP for action

These comments affect the self-respect of women in the State, State Women's Commission chairperson Sunitha Laxma Reddy said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Women’s Commission on Saturday took suo moto cognizance of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s derogatory comments against BRS MLC K Kavitha and directed the Director General of Police, Telangana to take action against the BJP leader.

The comments made by Sanjay on Kavitha were highly objectionable. These comments affect the self-respect of women in the State, State Women’s Commission chairperson Sunitha Laxma Reddy said.

In a statement issued here, she said notices would be served to the BJP State president to appear in person before the Commission. She also wrote to DGP Anjani Kumar, asking for an enquiry and to initiate action accordingly against the BJP leader.