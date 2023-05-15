Telangana’s CMST scheme turns STs into entrepreneurs

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: “I am not a job seeker anymore. In fact, I am a job provider and have provided employment to over 20 tribal youth,” says Homesh Dharavath, a native of Mahabubabad, who operates an ambulance service unit.

His story is similar to those of several beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Scheduled Tribes Entrepreneurship and Innovation Scheme. Like Dharavath, many people from the ST community have turned entrepreneurs and scripted success stories.

Many have set up ready mix concrete units, food and beverages restaurants, diagnostic centres, dairy and poultry units, supermarkets and travel and tourism units as well.

Dharavath got selected in the 2019-20 batch. “There is no partiality nor is any recommendation required. Bank support is arranged and one does not need to have any kind of apprehensions,” he says.

If Dalit Bandhu is helping many from Scheduled Castes emerge leading entrepreneurs in different sectors, the CM ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation Scheme is providing the much-needed platform for ST community members to turn into entrepreneurs.

Launched in 2017 by the Tribal Welfare Department, over 95 beneficiaries have availed benefits under the scheme with projects costing over Rs 108 crore.

The objective behind the scheme is to promote tribal entrepreneurs through knowledge linkages and incubation. As part of the scheme, the beneficiaries undergo three-month special training at Indian School of Business (ISB) to consolidate their business plans and get financial support.

The candidates gain market exposure through industries department and interaction with entrepreneurs at T-Hub and WE-Hub. Financial exposure is extended through the State Bank of India Learning and Development Institute.

Tribal welfare department officers and bank officials inspect and evaluate the projects. A state-level high power committee sanctions eligible Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

For the 2022-23 financial year, 200 candidates have been selected. They are currently undergoing capacity building training at the ISB, Hyderabad. Last month, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao handed over cheques worth Rs 28.59 crore to 24 ST beneficiaries under the scheme.

To avail benefits under the scheme, beneficiaries have to be graduates. Candidates with two years of working experience as entrepreneurs would be given preference. Selection of the candidates would be on merit basis and through the Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), Hyderabad and followed by an ISB Aptitude test and interview.

G Meghana from Bhadrachalam has set up a creative studio in Secunderabad, under the scheme.

“From the idea conception to viable model, the CMST programme has extended all support. Had I done it myself, it would have taken another 10 years for me to launch the studio,” she says.

