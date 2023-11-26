Telangana’s job calendar on December 4, says KTR

He also challenged the Congress to come up with facts and to name any State which filled more government jobs than Telangana in the last 10 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:42 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday promised to release a job calendar for aspirants of government jobs on December 4. He also challenged the Congress to come up with facts and to name any State which filled more government jobs than Telangana in the last 10 years.

Addressing mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao said that on December 4, he would personally visit Ashok Nagar (where job aspirants undergo coaching for various government jobs) to unveil the job calendar. Asserting Telangana’s achievements in job creation, he questioned if any other State in the country had filled more government jobs than Telangana.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s claims about job creation in Karnataka, the Minister stated that the BRS government filled 1.6 lakh jobs, averaging 16,000 jobs per year, in the last 10 years. He said the BRS outperformed the Congress’s record of 1,000 jobs annually during its rule of 10 years in Telangana of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Taking a dig at TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao questioned the Congress party’s objections to implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He urged the people of Telangana to decide between electricity and Congress. Accusing Revanth Reddy of having a behind-the-curtains understanding with the BJP, he questioned the TPCC chief’s silence on PM Kisan Yojana. He exuded confidence in BRS’s ability to face the BJP in Telangana and vowed to defeat prominent BJP candidates in upcoming elections.

Observe Deeksha Diwas on November 29: KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao has called upon the party cadre and people to celebrate Deeksha Diwas on November 29, marking the historic hunger strike of BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao which paved the way for Telangana formation.

He credited Chandrashekhar Rao for leading Telangana movement to victory and boldly stating that if Telangana was not achieved, he could be stoned to death.

He called for a grand celebration of Deeksha Diwas, urging the BRS cadre to hoist party flags on their houses and also participate in social service programmes. He emphasised the importance of commemorating the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs and also Chandrashekhar Rao’s resilient spirit on the occasion.