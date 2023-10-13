Telangana’s MBC support efforts hailed by BC Commission chairman

He highlighted that appointing Nandikanti Sridhar, a Medhara community representative, as Chairman of State MBC Financial Cooperative Corporation showcases the Telangana government's generosity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:29 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao said that the Telangana government’s efforts to identify the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) and extend them special support was a testimony to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s humanitarian attitude.

He said that the appointment of Nandikanti Sridhar, a public representative from Medhara community as the Chairman of State MBC Financial Cooperative Corporation reflects the magnanimity of the Telangana government.

Welcoming the Telangana government’s gesture in appointing Nandikanti Sridhar, a felicitation programme was organised at Press Club here on Thursday. MBC members and representatives of different societies participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Vakulabharanam stated that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, welfare regime was continuing in the State. He said that effective implementation of welfare programmes was aiding the prosperity of the poor families. Within the last 10 years, an unexpected progress has been registered in the living standards of the poor, he said.

MBC member CH Upendra said it is a great gesture on Telangana government’s part to identify 36 castes of ‘A’ group under MBCs and extend financial support with full grants.