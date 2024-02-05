Tension in Yellandu as councillors kidnapped ahead of floor test

A special meeting has been convened on Monday for the trust vote. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in the town in view of the floor test and to prevent any untoward incidents.

5 February 2024

BRS councillor K Nageswara Rao forcibly taken away by MLA K Kanakaiah and his followers as former MLA B Haripriya tries to stop them in Yellandu of Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: Tension prevailed in Yellandu as Congress leaders allegedly kidnapped two councillors belonging to CPI and BRS in the wake of a floor test against municipal chairman Dammalapati Venkateshwara Rao on Monday.

It might be recalled that 19 BRS councillors served a notice to the district Collector on January 11 seeking the trust vote against the municipal chairman. He joined the Congress during Assembly elections along with three councillors, of the 24 councillors in the municipality.

BRS leaders alleged that Congress leaders have prevented the councillors who supported the no confidence motion from attending the floor test. Former MLA B Haripriya accused the police of failing to ensure safety of the councillors and wanted the kidnapped councillors to be produced for the floor test.

CPI party’s 23rd ward councillor K Ravinder and BRS’ 3rd ward councillor K Nagesgwara Rao were forcibly taken away by MLA K Kanakaiah and his followers from the premises of Yellandu Municipality prior to the floor test.

Nageswara Rao’s wife Venktamma and daughter Saritha staged a protest at the municipal office demanding police to bring him back to the town. It might be noted that the councillors have asked police to provide security expressing apprehensions that they could be prevented from attending the floor test.

To win the trust vote the municipal chairman needs the support of 17 councillors.