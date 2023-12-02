Thalassemia prevention programme conducted at TSCS Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:18 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Dr. Dimitrios along with TSCS team.

Hyderabad: Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Hyderabad hosted a Thalassemia prevention programme by Dr. Dimitrios Farmakis, Associate Professor at the University of Cyprus Medical School, Greece, here on Saturday.

The programme featured a presentation on the complications of β-Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia Heart disease by Dr. Farmakis. They also had a panel discussion encompassing various critical aspects.

“I am happy to be a part of this incredible moment, where all the expertise has gathered to discuss the eradication of Thalassemia. TSCS is doing great work which is highly appreciated and the team here should reach their goal to eradicate thalassemia. We will definitely help to take preventive measures to make Thalassemia free country,” he said.

Dr. Dimitrios Farmakis said he would recommend the Thalassemia International Federation (TIF) to join hands with TSCS so that together they can do miracles in Thalassemia prevention.