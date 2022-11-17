Thirty tonnes of smuggled PDS rice seized in Siddipet

11:26 AM, Thu - 17 November 22

Three Town Inspector Bhanu Prakash and Task Force head constable Rammohan along with their teams were checking vehicles on the outskirts of Velgatur when they found two persons ferrying PDS rice in a lorry and an auto.

Siddipet: The Siddipet Police seized 30 tonnes of PDS rice while it was being smuggled in two vehicles in the early hours of Thursday.

The drivers were Mote Raju and Jakkula Anil of Siddipet District. The kingpin of PDS rice, according to the police, was Mudrakolla Shiva Kumar, who was earlier arrested for the same offence.

Bhanu Prakash said they would initiate stern action against PDS rice smugglers.